Uorfi Javed Reacts To Ameesha Patel’s Opinion On Homosexual Content On OTT

Mumbai: Uorfi Javed is well-known not simply for her eccentric sense of style but also for her unflinchingly honest thoughts. She recently vented her frustration at Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel for saying that OTT shows are “full of homosexuality.” She uploaded a clip of Ameesha talking about the “good and clean cinema” on her social media account, in which the actress can be heard making a homophobic remark. Uorfi, irritated by her viewpoint, said that Ameesha’s bitterness stems from unemployment.

While promoting her next flick ‘Gadar 2’, Ameesha Patel commented on the OTT material. She told Bollywood Hungama, “People are waiting for good, clean cinema. The era where you could make cinema that a grandchild could sit and watch with a grandparent is completely missing. OTT for sure doesn’t give you that. Because OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism… Scenes that you have to cover your kids’ eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can’t access those platforms. It’s not something you really want your kids to watch.”

Uorfi became furious by Ameesha’s remarks. Posting her clip, she wrote, “What is actually gayism, lesbianism? Keep your children away from it? So when she said ‘kaho na Pyar hai’ she meant only straight people. Public figures speaking without educating themselves on such sensitive topics really irks me! Not getting work for 25 years has made her into a very bitter person.”