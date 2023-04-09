Uorfi Javed Opens Up About Her Pic Uploaded On Porn Site

New Delhi: Uorfi Javed, known for her quirky and eccentric fashion, recently recalled growing up in a conservative and strict household. She opened up about the time when her picture was uploaded to a porn site when she was 15 years old.

In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Uorfi said, “I uploaded a picture wearing a tube top as my Facebook profile picture. Someone downloaded those pictures and uploaded them on a porn site without morphing it. Slowly everybody found out that my picture was on a porn site and I was called a porn star and I would ask ‘where is the video.’ Even my own father said ‘she is a porn star.’”

“I think my father was trying to gain sympathy from all this. He told everyone that the porn site people have asked for Rs 50 lakh.” Uorfi added.

She revealed her relatives and her father abused her physically and verbally.

Urfi also revealed having suicidal thoughts because of the atmosphere in her house and abuse by her father and then she thought of giving life a chance.

She recalled running away from her home when she was 17 with her sisters to a police station but she did not receive any response. She started taking tuition for a month and then moved to Delhi.

In Delhi, she started working in a call center and then assisted a fashion designer. She then moved to Mumbai and started auditioning and got small roles in television and then got Bigg Boss OTT.

Earlier, in an interview with Dirty Magazine, Uorfi opened up about her ‘difficult’ childhood and alleged that her father was an abuser and her siblings and even her mother were verbally and physically abused by him. She also revealed that she attempted suicide a couple of times.

“He used to beat us a lot, used to beat my mother too. And the verbal abuse was a daily thing. Someone calling you a r**** every day, it f**** you up. I attempted suicide also a couple of times. I barely left the house, my father wouldn’t allow it. But I used to watch a lot of TV, and I was always interested in fashion. I didn’t have a lot of fashion knowledge, but I knew what I wanted to wear. I wanted to look different, I wanted to look the best. Like when I go to a party, everyone turns to look at me,” Uorfi told Dirty magazine.