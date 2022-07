Mumbai: Uorfi Javed wore a barely-there pink bralette that she made out of a pink rope. A selfie video has been shared on Uorfi Javed’s Instagram story where she showed her hot pink bralette.

Uorfi Javed has always taken the odds in her favour and has outshined herself in the most troublesome moments of her life. In the latest pics, she looked electrifying in this pink bralette outfit.