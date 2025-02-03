Odisha is experiencing unusually high temperatures in February, with Bolangir recording 36.7°C, the highest in the state this year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributes this to clear skies and dry spells, warning of a harsher summer ahead. The unseasonal heat is part of a broader trend of climate change impacts on regional weather patterns. The IMD has forecast dry weather for Monday. During the early morning hours, shallow to moderate fog is expected in several districts.

The weather will remain dry in the state till Feb 8. The temperature will increase in coastal Odisha as well as interior Odisha, said Regional Meteorological Center scientist Sanjiv Dwivedi. The temperature is increasing in the state due to the cloudless sky and strong rays of the sun. Especially in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Kalahandi, Gajapati, Nuapada, and Angul, the temperature will increase along with dense fog in the state for two days.

Dense fog was visible in Angul, Gopalpur and Chhatripur on Sunday morning. A yellow warning has been issued in 10 districts Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha and Nayagar regarding dense fog for Monday morning.

On Feb 3rd, a dense fog warning was issued for Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Ganjam, Angul, Dhenkanal and Nayagarh and on Feb 4, for Angul, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Nayagarh, Khordha, Ganjam, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kandhamal. The visibility in all these districts will drop below 50 meters with zero visibility in some areas. Therefore, the regional meteorological centre has advised to be careful while driving on the highways and accident-prone areas.