UNSC Delays Vote On Resolution Calling For More Humanitarian Aid Into Gaza Strip

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) last night delayed the vote on a resolution calling for more humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

The resolution, which also called for a suspension in fighting, was delayed for the third time this week, as US President Joe Biden said the US’ support for the resolution is still unresolved.

The delay comes as another sign of the US’ hesitancy regarding a resolution that could be interpreted as a rebuke of Israel’s continuing military campaign in Gaza.

The vote was originally scheduled for early this week. It has been delayed until tonight.