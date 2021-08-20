Unruly Mob Parades Thief With Tonsured Head

Cuttack: In a bizarre incident, a mobile thief was allegedly paraded in public with a tonsured head in Kathajodi Vihar slum area under Markat Nagar police station in Cuttack.

The accused has been identified as Rajendra Samantray (32) of Baigana Slum.

As per reports, the accused allegedly stole a mobile phone from one Tukunu Mundai’s house in Kathajodi Vihar slum. Initially, Tukunu suspected Rajendra of the neigbouring slum as the latter was earlier caught while stealing stuff. Later, Tukunu lodged a complaint at the local police station regarding the theft.

Acting on the complaint, police registered a case (151/21) and launched a probe.

Moreover, Tukunu also made efforts to catch Rajendra, however, he failed to trace him. Later, Tukunu managed to nab the accused nearby slums.

Following this, locals overpowered him and garlanded him with shoes before parading him in the public with a half-shaved head.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and rescued the accused from the angry mob. During interrogation, Rajendra confessed his wrongdoings and handed over the stolen mobile phone to the cops.

On the other hand, Rajendra has also lodged a counter-complaint against Tukuna regarding the incident. A case has been registered and strict action will be taken against the complainant and the locals for taking the law into hands, the Official said.