Uno Minda unveils advanced DVR with ADAS in the aftermarket

The automotive landscape in India has undergone a significant technological transformation in recent years. With a heightened focus on safety, there is a growing demand for technology-based rider aids. Notably, there has been a gradual decrease in traditional driving methods, with an increasing popularity of autonomous driving-enabled products.

India currently holds the unfortunate distinction of ranking first globally in road accident-related fatalities, contributing to 11% of such incidents worldwide. Moreover, there has been a consistent annual increase of 12.6% in these accidents. The alarming statistic underscores the urgency to address this issue, especially given that more than 90% of road accidents can be attributed to human errors. This emphasizes the critical need for the introduction of advanced safety features within the automotive market to innovate and mitigate these concerning statistics.

As the Indian automotive landscape is witnessing a monumental shift towards prioritizing premium safety features, Uno Minda, a leading Tier 1 supplier of Proprietary Automotive Solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), has announced the launch of Car DVR with Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) in the Indian aftermarket. This ground-breaking device represents the company’s commitment towards integrated safety, by combining advanced technologies, sensors, and systems.

This new product offered by Uno Minda is a meticulously crafted device designed to enhance driver’s safety. It comes with an impressive range of technical specifications, including 720P full HD resolution that records every detail with clarity, enabling optimal surveillance. Furthermore, its 170° lens angle provides an extensive perspective, enabling a broad field of vision for increased awareness. The device also supports SD cards up to 32GB, facilitating recording. Whereas, its seamless connectivity to Android screens through a USB cable ensures a user-friendly experience, allowing drivers to focus on the road.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Karna Markan, Sales & Distribution Head – Accessories, Aftermarket Division, Uno Minda Ltd. said “At Uno Minda, our dedication to advancing autonomous technologies in the aftermarket reflects our commitment to empowering customers with enhanced safety measures during their driving experience. It has been our constant endeavor to provide products as per the needs of our customers. In recent times, we have witnessed the increasing occurrence of road collisions, which lead to severe injuries, economic losses, and even the loss of lives. With the UNO Minda Car DVR, we are offering cutting-edge technologies such as Lane Departure Warning and Forward Vehicle Too Close Alert to help drivers avoid such situations and to make sure that they remain within their lane. We are also proud that the Uno Minda Car DVR is more than just a cutting-edge piece of technology. The product is accessible at a reasonable price. Designed and manufactured right here.”

Constructed with a sturdy metal body and ABS material, the Uno Minda Car DVR with ADAS boasts impressive durability, making it a dependable companion for any road trip. Moreover, the IP67 environment rating enhances its resilience against various weather conditions, further bolstering its protective capabilities.

Priced at Rs 6,990, the Uno Minda Car DVR with ADAS is now available at all leading online and offline retail stores and comes with a one year warranty period.