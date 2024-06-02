Unnatural Death Toll Rises To 31 In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The number of unnatural death cases in Odisha has mounted to 31 on Sunday, informs Director of Health Services Bijay Mohapatra.

The post-mortem of the bodies of 28 deceased has been conducted and three persons died unnaturally in Rourkela. Their bodies have been taken for post-mortem, Mohapatra said.

However, the Health Director made it clear that all such cases can’t be directly linked with sunstroke/heat strokes. “The exact reasons for their death can only be ascertained by assessing the circumstantial inquiry and post-mortem reports. The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has already informed that to date, five people have died of sunstroke in Odisha,” he added.

If the death cases whose reasons are normally not found, those cases will have to go through medico-legally post-mortem. As per disaster management rule, such cases will be investigated by the administration to confirm if they are victims of sunstroke. Besides, post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the reasons, Mohapatra added.