Unnao Rape Case: Interim Bail Granted To Kuldeep Sengar

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim bail to former BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar who was convicted and sentenced to life in the Unnao rape case.

He had moved the court in December 2022, seeking interim bail for two months for his daughter’s marriage scheduled for February 8, 2023.

Sengar was granted interim bail by a division bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Poonam A Bamba for a period of 15 days, from January 27 to February 10.

As per the case details, in 2017, expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his close associates allegedly gang-raped a minor girl multiple times.Sengar was found guilty of raping the victim and murdering her father with the help of Makhi police officers in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. He was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted under various provisions, including Section 376 (2) (rape committed by a public servant) of IPC.