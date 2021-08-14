Unmukt Chand Inks Multi-Year Deal With MLC In America

New Delhi: Former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand on Saturday signed a deal with Silicon Valley Strikers for the 2021 season of the Minor League Cricket (MLC) in USA.

The 28-year-old had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday.

Unmukt will make his debut for the Strikers against the Socal Lashings at the Morgan Hill Outdoor Sports Complex in a Toyota Minor League Cricket Championship on Saturday.

Unmukt, who led the junior team to a World Cup victory in 2012, had become an India A regular soon after his heroics in the final – he scored 111* in the chase to the target of 226. He also took over as India A captain and kept the top job till 2015.

Unmukt’s heroics in domestic cricket and for India A saw him making it to the 30-member squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2013. He also made it to the 30-member for the 2014 T20 World Cup but couldn’t earn an India call-up.

Chand had started his domestic career with Delhi in 2010 and went on to play for the team for 8 seasons.

One of the youngest players to bag an IPL contract in 2011, Unmukt had started his career with Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils). He also plied his trade for Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians. He scored 300 runs in 21 IPL matches.