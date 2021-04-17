Unmasked Passengers In Trains & Station Premises To Be Fined: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: In view of upsurge in COVID-19 cases, Railways has appealed to the general public, especially the Train passengers and rail users to follow COVID appropriate behaviour by means of wearing face masks compulsorily while in Station premises and in trains during their journey.

Controlling spitting and act of similar nature due to any person not wearing mask and entering railway premises and trains is important to avoid creation of unhygienic/unclean conditions which may cause danger to public life.

Hence to ensure wearing of masks by all persons at railway premises and trains, Railways will impose fines of up to Rs 500 from persons not wearing masks in railway premises and trains.

As per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare Department and Home Departments, for containing the spread of the pandemic, railways have also taken action to follow the guidelines at stations and in trains.

East Coast Railway has appealed all the passengers and Rail Users for wearing face mask or face cover in Station premises and in trains and to avoid creation of unclean/unhygienic conditions which may cause danger to life/public health.