Unknown Benefits Of Amazing Horse Grams 

Horse gram is a legume, climbing herb, having leaves with tiny leaflets in triplets and white coloured flowers. The short and slender stem, upon maturing and developing, bears flattened small seeds that are red, brown, or black and resemble the shape of a curved beak. It grows and propagates in arid regions, such as in the drylands in southern, central and northern parts of tropical countries namely India, Sri Lanka and Malaysia. Let’s check out its benefits.

Traditional Medicine

Horse gram powder does wonders in treating various health issues such as asthma, bronchitis, urinary problems, jaundice, peptic ulcer, haemorrhoids and even menstrual problems. It is also beneficial for extracting phlegm, and controlling fever.

Glowing Skin

The astringent properties of horse gram are helpful in treating skin disease leucoderma. It is also used as a facial pack to prevent skin problems and clean the skin.

Controls Diabetes

Scientists from the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology have found that eating unprocessed, horse gram seeds (raw, unsprouted) following a meal can reduce the glycemic index, by slowing down carbohydrate digestion and reducing insulin resistance.

Promotes Weight Loss

The seeds of horse gram have natural qualities that work as fat burners. It can reduce the LDL cholesterol and increase the HDL cholesterol. Studies have proven that horse gram seeds can directly attack the fatty tissues stored in the body. It is favourable in melting body fat and gives a proper shape to the body.

Improves Sperm Count

The calcium, phosphorus, iron and amino acids in horse gram boost the sperm count. These minerals positively act on the male reproductive system, increasing blood flow to those organs, while the amino acids augment enzyme activity, which in turn assures optimal generation of sperms.