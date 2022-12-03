Universal Healthcare Access In Odisha—Opportunities Unfolded At MIO Conclave 2022

Bhubaneswar: On day three of Make in Odisha Conclave 2022, the flagship biennial global investors’ meet of the State, a sectoral session on “Healthcare and Pharma” under the theme “Universal Health Coverage in Odisha – Opportunities unfolded” was held. The session was attended by key stakeholders representing pharma manufacturers, skill development institutes, research institutes, practitioners, hospital operators, medical colleges, civil society organization, equipment manufacturers, service providers, etc.

The session was organized in two distinct parts: during the 1st part the State Government presented overall policies and directions, initiatives, schemes, achievements, priority areas and opportunities for the private players. In the 2nd part of the session, a panel discussion was held in which leaders from healthcare and pharma industry shared about their experiences of doing business in Odisha and their thoughts on the roadmap to achieve the Vision 2025.

The panelists were drawn from wide ranging health and health related industry leaders, as below: –

Dr. B. S. Srinath Managing Trustee, Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation, Bengaluru Dr. Dinesh Pendhakar, Advosor,Odisha Cancer Care Project Prof.(Dr.) Madhavananda Kar, Executive Director, AIIMS, Darbhanga Prof. (Dr.) Satyajit Pradhan, Director Tata Memorial Cancer Center, Varanasi. Dr Arabinda Rath, Chairman & MD, Hemalata Hospitals & Research Centre, Bhubaneswar Mr. Anurag Khera, Group Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Mr. Anand Garg, Vice-President Supply Chain Management, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. Dr. Monika Puri Chief Country Access & Policy Officer, ROCHE Ravikiran Sripada, Trust Officer, Sri Sathya Sai Health & Education Trust

Ms. Shalini Pandit, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Health & Family Welfare presented the overarching Goal, Mission, and Vision of the healthcare sector in Odisha. She also highlighted the major achievements of the State in the health sector, efforts for health system strengthening including infrastructure development, augmentation of human resource for health and PPP projects.

The following key opportunities for private investment in healthcare in Odisha, were highlighted during the session:-

The Odisha Affordable healthcare Projects: Under this project, State government has planned to establish 100/200 bedded secondary care NABH accredited hospital across the State in PPP mode. The State Government will provide land at subsidized IPR rates and provide viability gap funding (VGF). The private partner shall construct the requisite facilities, commission the project, operate and manage the facilities and provide healthcare services for 30 years. The bids for the projects at 4 location (Angul,Badbil,Jharsuguda & Bhadrak) have been launched. Details are available at https://health.odisha.gov.in/tenders-advertisement

Cancer Care Hospitals at Jharsuguda : State Government will establish 120 bedded cancer care hospital with state-of-the-art facilities. An estimated budget of INR 168.72 Crores has been allocated for the project and 5.65 acres of land has been identified for the project. The private player is expected to deploy staff, operate, manage, maintain and provide services. The bid for the project has been launched. Details are available at https://health.odisha.gov.in/tenders-advertisement

Cardiac Care Hospitals at Jharsuguda: State Government has established a 100 bedded Cardiac Care Hospital with buildings and required equipment/instruments. Staff quarters to accommodate 45 doctors & 100 nurses are under construction. The private player is expected to deploy staff, operate, manage, maintain and provide cardiac care services.

Health Care Investment Policy: Under this policy, Charitable/Philanthropic/Professional agencies of national /international repute are encouraged to set up state of the art hospitals & allied Institutions in the State to provide services at affordable prices. Charitable and philanthropic organizations will get land free of premium, one time support for physical infrastructure connectivity to site and grant to meet a part of their recurring expenses. Capex and Opex grant. Professional organizations will get land at subsidized rate (IPR rate).

PPP partnership for diagnostic and treatment in Government Health facilities: Under this scheme, high-end pathology tests, CT-Scan, MRI, Dialysis, digitalization and reporting of X-Ray etc. are being implemented in PPP Mode. Private Partners are required to provide equipment, manpower and operate these services in Government Health facilities, selected through competitive bidding process.

There was an enthusiastic response from the participants. M/s Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited has made initial investment of Rs.100 Crores for establishment of green field pharmaceutical / medical device manufacturing unit at Malipada, Bhubaneswar.

It is expected that the State will get an initial investment of Rs. 500 Crores in next year out of the investment projects outlined above.

During concluding remarks and vote of thanks, Dr. Brundha D., IAS, Mission Director, NHM, expressed that the H&FW department will take pro-active steps to facilitate all activities for private sector investment in healthcare.