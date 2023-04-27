United States To Share Its Nuclear Planning With South Korea

Washington: The United States on Wednesday pledged to give South Korea more insight into its nuclear planning over any conflict with North Korea, as reported by the news agency Reuters.

This move comes amid anxiety over Pyongyang’s growing arsenal of missiles and bombs. The announcement emerged out of White House talks Between U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol. According to Reuters, the announcement also included a renewed pledge by Seoul not to pursue a nuclear bomb on its own.

The talks between the two leaders included issues like North Korea, semiconductor chips and trade, and the Ukraine war. “Our two countries have agreed to immediate bilateral presidential consultations in the event of North Korea’s nuclear attack and promised to respond swiftly, overwhelmingly and decisively using the full force of the alliance, including the United States’ nuclear weapons,” Yoon said during a joint press conference as quoted by Reuters.

Joe Biden reiterated that the U.S. had offered North Korea to hold talks over its nuclear and missile programs, which were ignored by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. According to Reuters, under a new “Washington Declaration,” the US will give Seoul detailed insights into, and a voice in, U.S. contingency planning to deter and respond to any nuclear incident in the region through a U.S.-ROK Nuclear Consultative Group, U.S.

According to officials, In a show of force, US will also deploy a ballistic-missile submarine to South Korea. But Joe Biden made clear that no US nuclear weapons would be stationed on South Korean territory. “I have absolute authority as commander in chief and the sole authority to use a nuclear weapon, but … what the declaration means is that we’re going to make every effort to consult with our allies when it’s appropriate, if any action is so called for,” he said, as quoted by Reuters.