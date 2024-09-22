New Delhi : The United States has returned 297 antiquities to India. This event took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the U.S., marking a notable achievement in the ongoing efforts to reclaim India’s cultural heritage.

The antiquities, which span a period of nearly 4,000 years from 2000 BCE to 1900 CE, include a diverse array of artifacts. Among them are terracotta pieces from Eastern India, stone sculptures from South India, and bronze statues from various regions. Noteworthy items include a sandstone Apsara from the 10th-11th century CE, a bronze Jain Tirthankar from the 15th-16th century CE, and a granite Lord Karthikeya from the 13th-14th century CE.

This repatriation is part of a broader initiative to prevent the illicit trafficking of cultural property. In July 2024, India and the U.S. signed a Cultural Property Agreement to enhance cooperation in protecting cultural heritage. Since 2014, India has successfully recovered 640 antiquities, with the U.S. alone returning 578 items.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to President Biden for the support in returning these artifacts, emphasizing their importance to India’s cultural and historical identity. This event underscores the strengthening cultural ties between the two nations and highlights the global commitment to preserving and respecting cultural heritage.

The returned antiquities will soon be repatriated to India, where they will be preserved and showcased, allowing future generations to connect with their rich cultural past.