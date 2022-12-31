United Cup: Cameron Norrie Stuns Rafael Nadal, Gives 1-0 Lead To Great Britain

Sydney: British star Cameron Norrie outclassed Rafael Nadal to give Great Britain a 1-0 lead against Spain in the United Cup mixed tennis tournament here on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Norrie timed the ball cleanly off both wings, hitting through Nadal with his flat backhand to triumph after two hours and 45 minutes, according to a report on the ATP Tour website.

Norrie now holds a 2-0 record on the new season, having defeated Australian Alex de Minaur in his opening match at the new mixed-teams event.

Great Britain, led by captain Tim Henman, won that opening Group D tie 3-2. Katie Swan will aim to double her nation’s lead when she faces Spaniard Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the last match of the day in Sydney.