‘Unite Behind New UK PM’: Rishi Sunak

London: Rishi Sunak on Monday asked the Conservative Party members to unite behind the newly-appointed British Prime Minister Liz Truss, minutes after she defeated him in the leadership contest to succeed Boris Johnson, to steer the country through difficult times.

“It’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times,” Sunak said in a tweet.

Earlier on Monday, party members elected Truss to be their next leader, effectively making her the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.

She defeated the former Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, garnering 81,326 Tory votes, compared to his share of 60,399 votes.

Sunak had previously indicated that he would not serve in a government led by Truss. “One thing I have reflected on quite a bit being in government, in cabinet the last few years – you really need to agree with the big things,” he had said during an interview with BBC Radio 2.