Unit-I Haat In Bhubaneswar To Shift To Bhagabanpur

Bhubaneswar: The Unit-I Haat (vegetable market) in the capital city will be shifted to Bhagabanpur to resolve traffic problems in the city, BMC additional commissioner said.

According to reports, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has been earmarked at Bhagbanpur on the outskirts of the State Capital city for the shifting purpose.

Meanwhile, Raw Vegetable Business Association in Bhubaneswar has wholeheartedly welcomed the move by BMC.