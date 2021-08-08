Unit-4 Fish Market Sealed For Indefinite Period

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) today sealed the Unit-4 wet market due to violations of Covid protocol.

Reportedly, the nonveg market (wholesale and retail) at Unit-4 opened up its services amid shutdown restriction, hence, violated the norms.

Taking strict action against the same, Bhubaneswar civic body authorities reached the spot and sealed the market space for an indefinite period.

On the other hand, while being questioned about the decision, other traders supported BMC’s step. A local traders’ organisation/committee also stated that they had earlier asked its member to follow covid guidelines or face action.