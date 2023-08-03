Unit-2 Market Building Reopens In Bhubaneswar After 18 Days

Bhubaneswar: After remaining shut for 18 days over the dispute over the eviction of makeshift stalls, the Unit-2 Market Building in Bhubaneswar reopened on Thursday.

Central Market Association president Pradyumna Jena has informed about the reopening of the market building. The previous agreement between BMC and the association has been extended for another 5 years.

Mr Jena said that the owners of the permanent shops have reopened after the BMC assured to evict the makeshift vendors.

According to the agreement, the market building will also be free from encroachment by makeshift vendors. No vendors can sit in front of the market entrance either, while the beautification will be done by the association, and sanitation will be the responsibility of both parties.

Besides, there will be adequate security at the east and west gates of the market. If anyone tries to encroach, the local police will be immediately called in. Also, the space will be kept open so that the fire tenders can easily pass through the market.

It is mentioned in the agreement that the association cannot put up any advertisement board in the market without the permission of BMC.

While the demands of the Central Market Association have been met, the All Odisha Roadside Vendors Association has expressed dissatisfaction over the decision.

As soon as the market opens, the makeshift vendors will also do their business, said Pratap Sahu president of the association. They have been doing business there for many years. They have also brought a stay order from the High Court, he said.

Further, he questioned how the BMC assured the shopkeepers to evict the makeshift vendors without any settlement or even holding a discussion with the latter. It would be reasonable if they first earmark the place for resettlement and then bar them from entering the market, said Pratap Sahu.