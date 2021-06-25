Unit-1 Haat Shut Till July 1!

Bhubaneswar: Unit 1 inside haat (Wholesale & Retail) has been closed by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in view of mass violation of Covid-appropriate behavior.

The violation was reported by the BMC Enforcement Squads and Police Personnel on Wednesday.

Acting upon the same, BMC decided to close the market in order to contain any possibility of spread of COVID-19 virus.

Not only Wednesday, similar rush was also witnessed at the haat today. It is pertinent to mention here that people are indulging in panic buying of essential commodities especially before the weekend shutdown in the smart city.