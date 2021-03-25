Unique Land Parcel Identification Number Launched In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN), a 14 digit number having details of plots, has been launched in Odisha on a pilot basis.

The single source of information can authenticate the ownership, which in turn can end the dubious ownership of land. Through this, government lands can be easily identified and its protection from shabby land transaction will be seamless.

Standardisation at the data and application-level will bring effective integration of various stakeholders and interoperability across Governments. Data analytics will be easier and this is in compliance to international standards like Standard Electronic Commerce Code Management Association.

ULPIN will provide an open, transparent and efficient process for the development and maintenance of land records. All issues related to the collection of taxes and ownership of the plot can be traced using one single number. The land is often used as collateral for loans taken by farmers and unclear land deals inhibit their capacity to do so. It can be implemented in both cases, with and without Geo-referencing though primarily, it works with Geo-referencing.

In Odisha, ULPIN has been rolled out in three villages– Barkhandia and Kandeijori of Deogarh Tehsil and Barakhol of Riamal Tehsil in Deogarh district on a pilot basis. All these villages have been geo-referenced.