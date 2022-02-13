Unique gift ideas for Kiss Day

New Delhi: Kiss Day is celebrated every year as a part of Valentine’s Week. After Hug Day, there comes Kiss Day on February 13. A kiss is a unique and very intimate gesture to express feelings and emotions to special ones.

Kiss day gift ideas

One can also do something special in order to express emotions to the partner. Here are some of the gift ideas for the special day.

Printed cushion

A printed cushion would be the best gift to give to the loved one. The customized cushion with some quote printed over it or the partner’s picture on it would be the perfect one.

Flowery Kiss of Love

A lip-shaped arrangement or a heart-shaped one will exude passion, romance, and determination of love. Get this arrangement customized with more red roses and less number of white roses, for example, 500 red roses and 150 white ones.

Reasons Why I Love You Card

One can write the maximum number of reasons stating why they love your partner. This gesture will definitely be appreciated if it is a genuine connection with someone special.

Kiss Me Valentine Cake

A cake customized which says, “Kiss Me”.