Union Sports Minister To Send-Off First Batch Of Athletes For Olympics

New Delhi: With the Tokyo Olympics set to commence in a week’s time, a formal send-off ceremony will take place today at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport as the first batch of athletes depart from India to Tokyo.

The contingent of 88 which includes 54 athletes, support staff and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) representatives will be given a formal send-off in an event by Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and Shri Nisith Pramanik, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

They will be joined by Shri Narinder Dhruv Batra, President, IOA; Shri Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, IOA and Shri Sandip Pradhan, Director-General, Sports Authority of India at the ceremony.

Athletes and support staff in eight sports, Archery , Hockey, Badminton, Table Tennis, Archery, Judo, Gymnastics and Weightlifting will be departing from New Delhi today with largest contingent being of hockey .

To ensure the safety of the athletes, all dignitaries attending the event will have had their COVID tests done. Only those with negative reports, will be attending the event. All social distancing measures have also been put in place on this occasion .

127 Indian athletes have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, which is a record, overhauling the 117 that qualified for the Rio Olympics.