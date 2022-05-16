Union Power Secretary Reviews Thermal Coal Coastal Shipping Through Paradip Port

Paradeep: The ongoing peak summer coupled with reviving the Indian economy has resulted in power shortages in several states. In this background, Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power along with Addl. Secretary Vivek Kumar Dewangan made a whirlwind tour to Paradip Port for taking stock of domestic/imported thermal coal evacuation systems.

Hon’ble Secretary was extended a warm welcome by P.L. Haranadh, Chairman, PPA at the Wet Basin and Ceremonial Guard of Honour was given by CISF Unit, PPA.

Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power conducted an inspection of the Port infrastructure and the modernization projects. Secretary also visited the PEQCTPL Hoper and Mechanised Coal Handling Plant to get first-hand experience of procedures in place and issues involved to augment coal supply through Paradip Port.

He chaired a review meeting on coal supply to power plants in which Chairman, Dy. Chairman and other officials of Paradip Port, Chief Freight Transportation Manager of East Coast Railway, NTPC Ltd., Chief Manager (Marketing & Sales), Mahanadi Coal Fields Ltd. & Coal India Ltd. and Senior officials from AP Genco, Tamilnadu Genco, and Karnataka Genco participated.

In the course of the discussion, PPA Chairman informed that the Port is having the capacity to unload 41 nos. of Thermal Coal rakes per day against the present supply of 31 rakes per day and the capacity is likely to be enhanced to 46 rakes per day by July 2022 and 57 rakes per day by October 2022. The representatives from various Gencos requested for supply of more Thermal Coal rakes highlighting their critical stock position. After taking the stock of the situation, Power Secretary instructed the concerned authorities to address the bottlenecks on a priority basis. He instructed the railways to complete various ongoing projects like Electrification in new BOT Bulb and shifting of IFFCO on CONCOR’s MMLP. Railways have assured to complete the projects by July 2022.

Secretary, Power also reviewed the rail connectivity projects like Sambalpur-Talcher doubling work, Quadrupling work of Jharpada-Budhapank and Budhapank-Salegaon, and Auto-signaling between Cuttack and Paradip. He also instructed both Railways and Port to prepare a Railway master plan jointly taking into account the traffic potential in the hinterland of the Port. He also the pendency of Thermal coal indents vide RCR mode with Railways. He instructed all the Gencos to utilise the capacity available at Paradip Port and increase volumes of Thermal coal in this financial year.

In the afternoon Power Secretary returned to Bhubaneswar after his visit to Paradip Port.