New Delhi: Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports, Ms Raksha Khadse, felicitated the Indian chess team who bagged two gold medals at the 45th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Budapest in New Delhi today.

The event celebrated the remarkable achievements of the chess teams, whose victories have brought immense pride and joy to the nation.

During his interaction with chess players, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted India’s rich connection with chess, noting that the game originated in India and is an integral part of the country’s cultural and intellectual heritage. “By winning on the global stage, you have not only made the entire nation proud but have also honoured the legacy of our traditional heritage,” he remarked.

Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that India’s strength lies not just in its manpower but in its brainpower, too. “The Government of India is committed to creating an ecosystem that encourages and nurtures talent across all sports disciplines. We want our athletes to feel motivated to showcase their talent on the world stage and bring laurels to the nation”, he mentioned.

He reaffirmed the government’s focus on sports development, announcing that India aims to be among the top five nations in the world in sports by 2024. He added, “As India marches towards becoming a developed nation, our sporting achievements will be a crucial aspect of our global identity”, Union Minister said.

Urging the medallists to be active ambassadors of the youth, Dr Mandaviya encouraged them to share their stories of hard work, resilience, and dedication with the next generation. “I call upon you to visit schools, colleges, and other institutions to inspire our youth. Channel their energy towards nation-building and guide them with your journey. You are both youth icons and youth ambassadors, and it is your responsibility to motivate the next generation to adopt the spirit of ‘Nation First.’”

He further encouraged the athletes to participate in the Ministry’s Viksit Bharat Ambassador – Yuva Connect Programme, which is being held at various educational institutions across India. “This initiative is designed to channel the youth’s energy for realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. I urge you to actively participate in this program and contribute to shaping the future of our country.”

Union Minister also engaged in a friendly chess match with Gukesh Dommaraju, the young chess prodigy and rising star of the game.

India marked a significant milestone in chess history after clinching two gold medals from the event – a gold in the open category won by the men’s team and a gold in the women’s category.

At the 45th Chess Olympiad, the men and women defeated Slovenia and Azerbaijan respectively in the final rounds to clinch the titles. In the Open section, Team India won 10 out of 11 matches, drawing only once against the previous edition’s Champion – Team Uzbekistan. India topped the table with 21 points. In the women’s section, Team India won 9 out of 11 matches, with one draw against Team USA and one loss to Team Poland. India topped the table with 19 points.

Four Indian players also won individual gold medals for their exceptional performances: Gukesh D. on Board 1 and Arjun Erigaisi on Board 3 in the Open section, along with Divya Deshmukh on Board 3 and Vantika Agrawal on Board 4 in the Women’s section.

In a heartwarming note, the chess champions expressed their immense gratitude, sharing that just yesterday, they had met and interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and today, they were honoured by Union Ministers. They said this has deeply motivated and inspired them to continue working hard and making the nation proud with their future achievements.