Union Ministers Inaugurated New Station Building At Khurda Road Station

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the New Station Building of Khurda Road Station and Flagged off Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Duronto Express with LHB rake from Khurda Road Station, today evening.

Apart from this, both the Union Ministers inaugurated the New Building of Patia PH and Vani Vihar PH through Video conferencing from Khurda Road Station in presence of MLAs Suresh Kumar Routray and Susanta Kumar Rout.

Earlier in the afternoon Vaishnaw inspected Khurda Road-Balangir Project and opened Mahipur-Naugaon Road Railway Section at Nuagaon Road Station.

He also Flagged off of the Extension of 08429/08430 Bhubaneswar-Mahipur-Bhubaneswar Passenger Special up to Nuagaon Road Station in presence of MLA Ramesh Chandra Behera.

Apart from this, Vaishnaw announced the Stoppage of Sewa Express at Bolagarh PH. In the late evening, he inspected Khurda Road-Puri Railway Section and open various Passenger Amenities for Rath Yatra Festival at Puri.