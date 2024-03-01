Union Ministers Flag Off Maurya Express From Sambalpur Railway Station

Bhubaneswar: Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off Sambalpur-Hatia-Gorakhpur Maurya Express from Sambalpur Railway Station.

Other dignitaries graced the occasion at Sambalpur are Rengali MLA Nauri Nayak. On the inaugural run, today, the train runs as a special train from Sambalpur. However, the regular service in the extended portion of this train will be commenced from the early convenient date which will be notified, shortly. Without disturbing the scheduled timings and stoppages for this train between Hatia and Gorakhpur, this train has been extended to Sambalpur.

The extension of this train to Sambalpur is a game-changer for the people of Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh. The extension of this train from Sambalpur to Gorakhpur will serve as a lifeline for the residents of Western Odisha travelling for various other reasons like Business, Education and Medical Treatment. Apart from this, it will boost to tourism and cultural exchange having direct connectivity between Gorakhpur and Sambalpur.

The train will have stoppages at crucial stations, including Rengali, Jharsuguda and Rourkela between Sambalpur and Hatia. Earlier, Divisional Railway Manager Shri Tushar Kant Pandey welcomed the Guests and dignitaries.