Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Anurag Thakur Arrive In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmenra Pradhan and Union Information & Broadcasting and Sports Minister, Anurag Thakur will arrived here in Odisha today to attend various programmes in the State.

Soon after their arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar, the Union Ministers were accorded a warm welcome at the airport.

From the airport, the Ministers will proceed to the state headquarters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the State Capital. They will address a press conference in the party office here.

Thereafter, Pradhan and Thakur will attend the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme being organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) at Utkal University in the State capital.

In the afternoon, the Ministers are scheduled to grace an event on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Odia daily newspaper ‘Sambad’ in Bhubaneswar.

Later in the evening, the Union Ministers will attend the centenary celebration of the first publication of Odia daily newspaper ‘Prajatantra’.