Union Minister's Convoy Attacked
National

Union Minister’s Convoy Attacked With Stones In Bengal

By Pragativadi News Service
14

Kolkata: Unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik’s convoy in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar.

Following the incident, police had to fire tear gas shells for crowd control.

As per reports, the Union Minister was on his way to the BJP’s local office when the attack happened.

Local reports say there is anger against Pramanik over the killing of a tribal, allegedly in firing by the Border Security Force (BSF), which reports to the Home Ministry, of which he is a minister.

Pragativadi News Service 17917 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking