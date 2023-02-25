Union Minister’s Convoy Attacked With Stones In Bengal

Kolkata: Unidentified miscreants allegedly attacked Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik’s convoy in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar.

Following the incident, police had to fire tear gas shells for crowd control.

As per reports, the Union Minister was on his way to the BJP’s local office when the attack happened.

Local reports say there is anger against Pramanik over the killing of a tribal, allegedly in firing by the Border Security Force (BSF), which reports to the Home Ministry, of which he is a minister.