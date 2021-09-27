Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Elected To Rajya Sabha From Assam

New Delhi: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, Waterways & Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal was on Monday elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Assam.

Sonowal, the lone candidate in the fray for the seat, was declared elected to the Upper House of Parliament by the Returning Officer on the last day of withdrawal of nomination.

Assam has total seven seats in the Rajya Sabha, with two of the remaining seats held by the Congress and one by an Independent MP.

Speaking to reporters, Sonowal said he will continue to work for the betterment of the state and its people.

He thanked the BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, national president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam CM Himanta Sarma, for their support towards him.

“My special thanks to the people of Assam and especially Majuli for their unrelenting belief and trust in me,” he added.