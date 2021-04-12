Union Minister Ramdas Athawale urges people to make Tika Utsav a success

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has urged people to make the Tika Utsav a success.

Addressing the media here on Monday Ahawale said all the people above 45 years of age are advised to get vaccinated within April 11 to 14. He said the people of this country had beaten coronavirus and added that it is high time that the Prime Minister’s call for Tika Utsav should become successful for the good of society.

Athawale said Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas have ensured development for all and added that various schemes are floated to ensure that none is left behind.

He said the present dispensation has been taking a number of measures to counter the dreaded coronavirus. The Union Minister said from 2014 to 2021, over Rs 42 cr bank accounts were opened and added that Rs 6641.51 cr have been deposited in these accounts.

In PM’s Mudra Scheme loans amounting to over Rs 28 cr have been provided to small and medium scale industries, Ahawale said and added that over 48 lakh houses have been built under PM Awas Yojana. In Odisha, 94 houses have been built under the scheme, the Minister added.

The Minister said the Modi government is committed to the development of the underprivileged in the country and added that this is being reflected in the action.

The press conference was attended by Additional Director General, PIB Rajinder Choudhry, and deputy director Dr. Girish Chandra Das.