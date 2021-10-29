Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Appreciates MCL for Record Breaking Performance

New Delhi: Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Rail, Coal & Mines Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve today felicitated the Chairman-cum-Managing Directors (CMD) and functional directors of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), as company scripted new history by dispatching a record 6.04 lakh tonne coal to consumers on Thursday.

Minister Shri Joshi appreciated the leadership of MCL and coordinated efforts of all the stakeholders including coal miners, contractual workers, railways, trade union leaders and the local administration, for the ground breaking performance by MCL, which supplied an average of 5.25 lakh tonne of coal daily in Odisha.

The Ministers appreciated Mr. Sinha, CMD Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) who holds additional responsibility of MCL, for ensuring that both the subsidiaries breached one million tonne coal dispatch figure. The performance is vital as it accounts for 50% of total coal off-take of holding company of MCL and NCL i.e. Coal India Ltd.

At a time when the energy demand of the country was soaring, resulting in rising demand for dry fuel, the flagship MCL and MP-based sister subsidiary NCL raised the bar in the need of hour. The Ministry has acknowledged the same and given the appreciation letters to the Functional Directors of MCL and NCL.

During the current financial year, MCL has supplied over 95.7 million tonnes of coal to consumers, registering a growth of about 21% over last year.