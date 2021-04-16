Union Minister Prakash Javadekar Tests Positive For COVID-19

New Delhi: Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Friday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Javadekar has requested all those who have come in contact with him in the last two to three days to get themselves tested.Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, “I have tested #COVID positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested.”

The Union Minister had received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine last month at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune.