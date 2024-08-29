Union Minister of Women and Child Development launches new She-Box Portal to make Workplaces safer for Women

New Delhi: The Ministry of Women and Child Development, under the leadership of Union Minister Smt. Annpurna Devi has launched the new SHe-Box portal, a centralized platform for registering and monitoring complaints of sexual harassment of women in the workplace.

The launch event was held in New Delhi today. She also launched the new website of the Ministry during the event. Minister of State for Women and Child Development Smt. Savitri Thakur and Secretary for Women and Child Development Shri Anil Malik along with other officials of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.

The new She-Box portal serves as a centralized repository of information related to Internal Committees (ICs) and Local Committees (LCs) formed across the country, encompassing both the government and private sectors. It offers a common platform to file complaints, track their status and ensure a time-bound processing of complaint by ICs. It provides assured redressal of complaints and a streamlined process for all stakeholders. The portal through a designated nodal officer will enable real-time monitoring of complaints.

As India approaches its centenary in the next 25 years, the Government of India, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is committed towards “Viksit Bharat” by 2047. To achieve this, the Government has placed significant emphasis on women-led development over the past decade, recognizing the pivotal role of women’s leadership in driving inclusive economic growth.

A cornerstone of this initiative to enhance women’s participation in the workforce is ensuring that workplaces are safe and secure, enabling women to thrive and succeed. The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013, serves to protect women from sexual harassment in the workplace and address their grievances. In line with this commitment, the new SHe-Box portal represents a significant step forward in addressing and managing complaints of workplace sexual harassment.

In addition to the SHe-Box portal, the Ministry also launched a newly developed website tailored to meet the needs of the Government of India. This website aims to establish a cohesive visual identity across digital platforms, enhancing the government’s engagement with national and global audiences. As digital platforms become the primary point of contact for citizens, maintaining a strong and compelling brand presence is essential.

Speaking at the event, Annpurna Devi stated, “This initiative is a critical step forward in providing a more efficient and secure platform for addressing workplace-related sexual harassment complaints. It furthers the government’s commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive working environment for women across India.” She expressed confidence that the portal will ensure that complaints can be safely registered without personal information being publicly accessible.

The she-Box portal and the new website of the ministry can be accessed at https://shebox.wcd.gov.in/ and https://wcd.gov.in/ respectively.