New Delhi: The Indian Steel Association (ISA) today conferred the prestigious ‘Wings of Steel’ award to Ms Sagarika Soren, a member of the Commando team of the Security department of Jindal Stainless’ Jajpur plant, under the ‘Gender and Diversity’ category.

Steel Secretary, Mr Nagendra Nath Sinha, presented her the award for her leadership and pioneering mindset and for being an inspiration for many in the 5th edition of the Indian Steel Conclave held in New Delhi. Additionally, Ms Soren was honoured with the Jury’s Special Award by the Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel, Mr HD Kumaraswamy, for her determination and resilience in overcoming adversity.

Ms Soren began her journey as a housekeeping staff in the Jindal Stainless’ Jajpur plant. Her remarkable leadership qualities and commitment to excellence propelled her to the elite commando team. Born and raised in the Budhi Khumari village of Mayurbhanj, Odisha, Ms Soren had to discontinue her studies after matriculation to support her family financially.

Despite the setback, she persevered. Her keen eye for detail and dedication quickly earned her recognition, leading to two awards for outstanding performance. Her leadership qualities and discipline were soon noticed, paving the way for her training as a security staff in the commando team. Beyond her professional responsibilities, Ms Soren is deeply committed to her community. She spends her free time educating children in her village, sharing her knowledge and skills.

Commending the awardee, the Managing Director, of Jindal Stainless, Mr Abhyuday Jindal, said, “It’s an honour to see Ms Soren recognised by the ISA. Her dedication, leadership, and courage are inspiring. At Jindal Stainless, we believe women can achieve great heights when given the opportunity. We’re committed to creating a workplace where women feel empowered to pursue their goals and make a positive impact.”

On receiving the award, Ms Soren said, “Receiving this prestigious award is a great achievement for me. It’s a testament to the belief that women can excel in any field, regardless of their background. I’m incredibly grateful for the support and opportunities I’ve received at Jindal Stainless, and I’m committed to inspiring others to pursue their passions with courage and determination.”

The ISA has emerged as a platform for the Indian iron and steel industry that facilitates issues, concerns and challenges common to its members with government and other stakeholders within and outside India.