Union Min Nityanand Rai Visits 03 NDRF Battalion In Mundali

Barang: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai visited 03rd Bn NDRF in Mundali. During his two-day visit, the Union Minister inspected and saw the demonstration of Canine (K-9) in rubble ground.

He was given the ‘Guard of Honor’ by the NDRF Personnel.

He also interacted with NDRF officers and rescuers in which he praised the efforts of NDRF Personnel for dedication towards their duty and rescue technique.

Besides, Rai briefed about the present and upcoming challenges of NDRF. He thanked Senior Commandant Jacob Kispotta for preparedness of NDRF.