Union Minister Narayan Rane Arrested Over His Remark Against CM Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Police have arrested Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane in Ratnagiri, in connection with his remarks against Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray.

As many as four FIRs have been registered against him, including one in Mahad and another in Thane, for his remarks.

Narayan Rane was taking part in the BJP’s Jan Ashirwad rally in Konkan region on Tuesday at the time of his arrest. He was then taken to Sangameshwar police station in Ratnagiri and handed over to Raigad police.

Rane’s lawyers moved the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the FIRs against him. However, a bench of the high court refused to hear the plea today itself and asked his lawyers to follow due process.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a petition filed by Union minister Narayan Rane seeking protection from arrest over his remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier on Tuesday, Rane defended his remarks against Thackeray, claiming that he was right and that he has “not committed any crime.”