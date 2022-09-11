Union Minister Names Tiger And Lion Cubs At Nandankanan

Barang: Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, on Sunday visited the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) here and named two lion and tiger cubs, that were born in March this year.

While the cub of lioness Bijli was named as ‘Kamini’, tigress Rupa’s cub name was kept as ‘Himansi’.

Later, the Union Minister reviewed the functioning of the Zoological Park and praised caretakers Hemant and Prashant for nurturing both the cubs like their mothers. He termed the wildlife habitat as ‘heaven’ for animals.

The Minister also visited the hospital meant for the animals inside the zoo. He also witnessed the treatment of a cheetah named Manju.

Sources said that Choubey assured the authorities of extending financial support to transform Nandankanan into a world-class zoo in the state.