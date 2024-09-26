Bengaluru: The Bharat 6G Alliance (B6GA) today presented a series of in-depth action plans for 6G technology development during a high-level interaction in Bengaluru with the Minister of Communications, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Secretary, Telecom Dr Neeraj Mittal.

The event featured presentations from the Chairpersons of each of the Alliance’s key working groups, outlining India’s roadmap for becoming a global leader in 6G technology by 2030.

Addressing the participants, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to fostering the next generation of communication technology in India. “India is on the cusp of revolutionizing telecommunications with 6G technology. We are committed to providing the necessary support through policy frameworks, research funding, and spectrum allocation for testing and innovation,” the Minister stated.

Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia shared that, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi Ji, India has transformed from a slow technology adopter to a leader. I am certain that all members of the Bharat 6G Alliance will work together to enable India to develop a ubiquitous, affordable and accessible technology for 140 crore Indians.”

The event provided a platform for the Bharat 6G Alliance’s seven working groups to present their progress, innovations, and collaborative efforts aimed at establishing India’s leadership in 6G technologies. These working groups cover a wide array of sectors, including spectrum, device technologies, use cases, standards, green and sustainability, RAN and core networks, AI and sensing, and security.

The Chairman, Vice-Chaimen and members of each of the working groups presented their updates, highlighting key projects, strategic initiatives, and action plans. The presentation showcased India’s advancements in areas such as indigenous RAN technology, intelligent networks for rural connectivity, and innovative applications across sectors like agriculture, health, and smart cities. These presentations collectively demonstrated India’s strong commitment to leading the global 6G revolution, with each working group contributing to a well-rounded and actionable strategy.

The Minister applauded the efforts of the Bharat 6G Alliance and reiterated the government’s support in facilitating research, establishing testing labs, and creating a conducive environment for startups and enterprises to thrive in the 6G space. He underscored that “The government is keen on ensuring that India plays a pivotal role in the global 6G landscape by developing world-class technologies, testbeds, and partnerships. We are confident that with this collaborative approach, India can emerge as a leading player in 6G”. He reiterated that the Bharat 6G Vision, launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is a bold initiative to make India a global leader in telecommunications by 2030. Shri Scindia emphasized the importance of making 6G a transformative force for social and economic development, particularly in rural and underserved areas, ensuring that India’s growth is inclusive.

The interaction concluded with an engaging discussion where Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia and Secretary Dr. Neeraj Mittal, interacted with more than 100 telecom leaders and stakeholders, and they exchanged insights on scaling innovations, building resilient supply chains, and fostering public-private partnerships to achieve the nation’s ambitious 6G goals.

The Bharat 6G Alliance, with support from the government and industry, is driving efforts to enable indigenous 6G research and development, aligning with the vision of creating a self-reliant, globally competitive ecosystem for advanced communications technologies. With the establishment of state-of-the-art labs and a focus on innovation in multi-chip modules, SoCs, and advanced IoT applications, India is poised to be at the forefront of the global 6G movement.

To accelerate 6G research, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has recently approved 111 research proposals. These proposals, part of the Accelerated Research for 6G Ecosystem initiative, bring together academia and startups in collaborative efforts. The projects aim to lay a strong foundation for 6G development, focusing on innovative solutions that address India-specific challenges while also contributing to the global telecom ecosystem.

About Bharat 6G Alliance:

The Bharat 6G Alliance is a collaborative platform bringing together academia, industry, and government to build a comprehensive 6G ecosystem in India. The Alliance focuses on research, development, and standardization of 6G technology, with the goal of making India a global leader in the emerging 6G landscape.

“Bharat 6G Vision”

On March 23, 2023, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi unveiled India’s “Bharat 6G Vision,” aiming for the country to take a leading role in the design, development, and implementation of 6G technology by 2030.

The Bharat 6G Vision is built on three core principles: affordability, sustainability, and ubiquity. It seeks to position India as a global leader in delivering innovative and cost-effective telecom solutions that benefit society.