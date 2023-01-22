Union Minister Jitendra Singh Lauds Team Biotech For World’s First Nasal Covid Vaccine

New Delhi: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh has lauded “Team Biotech” for the world’s first Nasal Vaccine for Covid through Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL).

Singh gave full credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this possible. He said PM Modi’s personal intervention and regular monitoring inspired and enabled the launching of “Mission Covid Suraksha” which has not only strengthened AtmaNirbhar Bharat but also bolstered India’s status as a worldwide vaccine development and manufacturing centre.

The Minister elaborated that the product development and clinical trials were funded by the Department of Biotechnology and BIRAC under “Mission Covid Suraksha”. This vaccine received approval under restricted use in emergency situations for ages 18 and above for primary two-dose schedule, homologous booster doses, he added.

National Institute of Immunology (NII) New Delhi, an autonomous institute under the Department of Biotechnology utilised its “Human Immune Monitoring and T-cell Immunoassay Platform” to examine the vaccine-induced SARS-CoV-2-specific systemic and mucosal cellular immune responses in the trial participants.