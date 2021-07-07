Union Minister Inaugurates Medical Oxygen Generator Unit In Kutch

New Delhi: Union Minister of State (I/C) for Ports, Shipping & Waterways Shri Mansukh Mandaviya virtually inaugurated Medical Oxygen Generator Unit with the copper piping network at State Government hospital, Rambaug in Kutch today.

Deendayal Port has installed the facility at the total cost of approx. Rs. 50 lakh, to cater the treatment of patients at the hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Mandaviya congratulated the port team and all stakeholders for installing the second oxygen plan within a month. He said that the plant will ensure expeditious oxygen refilling for smooth and continuous oxygen supply to all the beds & wards in the hospital.

Mandaviya said all ports are contributing to fighting against COVID-19 through their CSR activities. It is the responsibility of ports to provide better facilities to the people living in the surrounding areas, he added.

The installed oxygen generator unit at Govt. hospital, Rambaug, Gandhidham, is of having a capacity of 20,000 litres/hr. at 5-6 bar pressure, which can be utilized for the treatment of COVID as well as other patients in the locality.

The system will eliminate the hardship of frequent refilling the cylinders for treatment of patients, and will ensure smooth and continuous oxygen supply to the hospital.

Earlier, on July 6, the Minister has inaugurated the Medical Oxygen Generator Unit of 20 cu.m. per hour capacity, with Medical oxygen copper piping network and associated facilities like Firefighting system and Automatic oxygen source changeover system, at Port hospital, Gopalpuri, Gandhidham (Kutch), to cater the treatment of patients at Hospital.

Deendayal Port was the first port amongst all major ports to install & commission such oxygen generation unit in the pandemic scenario.