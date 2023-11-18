Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan offers prayers at Puri Srimandir

Puri: Education Minister of India Dharmendra Pradhan visited the Puri Srimandir today. After reaching in Puri last night, he visited Jagannath temple in Puri during the early morning hours on Saturday. At the temple, Pradhan was welcomed by party leaders and other workers.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan commended the works undertaken under Nabakalebara and Puri Parikram project in order to preserve the archeological heritage of the temple.

He attended Lord Jagannath’s Mangal Aarti and spent approximately 45 minutes inside the temple, expressing his joy at receiving the Lord’s blessings during the sacred month of Kartika Brata.

Additionally, Pradhan underscored the significance of restoring and repairing various historical and religious Peethas. He expressed optimism that both the State and Central governments would collaborate in this endeavor.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also reviewed the repair work of the temple. A discussion with the ASI and Srimandir officials followed. He expressed his opinion saying that works should be done as per the instructions of the Orissa High Court.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday reiterated his demand the opening of Ratna Bhandar (treasure trove) of Srimandir in Puri.