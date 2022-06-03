K Pop artist from India Sriya Lenka
StateEntertainmentTop News

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets first ever K Pop artist from India Sriya Lenka

By Haraprasad Das
62

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today met India’s first K-pop star Shreya Lenka at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

Pradhan posted a picture of him with Lenka at the airport on twitter. “ India’s youth are breaking the mould and are flourishing in what we often call unconventional career choices. Sriya Lenka of Jharsuguda, India’s first K-pop star and the newest member of the popular #Blackswan band is one such talented youth who has pursued her passion,” read the tweet of the Union Minister.

Lenka brought laurel to the state as she was chosen a new member to the famous Korean band, Blackswan, along with a Brazilian girl, Gabriela Dalcin.

Out of 4,000 applicants, only 23 contestants, including Lenka, qualified for the second round. She also emerged victorious in the second round to reserve a seat in the Top 4.

Daughter of Abinash Lenka and Priya Lenka, Shreya is also a trained Odissi classical dancer. She has won several regional and national dance competitions. Along with classical, she has mastered freestyle, hip-hop, and contemporary dance since the age of 12.

Haraprasad Das 16834 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking