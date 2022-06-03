Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan meets first ever K Pop artist from India Sriya Lenka

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today met India’s first K-pop star Shreya Lenka at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

Pradhan posted a picture of him with Lenka at the airport on twitter. “ India’s youth are breaking the mould and are flourishing in what we often call unconventional career choices. Sriya Lenka of Jharsuguda, India’s first K-pop star and the newest member of the popular #Blackswan band is one such talented youth who has pursued her passion,” read the tweet of the Union Minister.

Glad to have met her at the Bhubaneswar airport today. Sriya represents the spirit of the youth of #NewIndia who are not afraid to venture into uncharted territories. Wished Sriya all the best. May she charm the world and further roll the K-pop juggernaut. pic.twitter.com/pS8rdDMKWb — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 3, 2022

Lenka brought laurel to the state as she was chosen a new member to the famous Korean band, Blackswan, along with a Brazilian girl, Gabriela Dalcin.

Out of 4,000 applicants, only 23 contestants, including Lenka, qualified for the second round. She also emerged victorious in the second round to reserve a seat in the Top 4.

Daughter of Abinash Lenka and Priya Lenka, Shreya is also a trained Odissi classical dancer. She has won several regional and national dance competitions. Along with classical, she has mastered freestyle, hip-hop, and contemporary dance since the age of 12.