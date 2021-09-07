Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Ace Para-Shuttler Pramod Bhagat; Wishes Him A Bright Future

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Education, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday met ace para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat, who clinched gold medal in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics, at his office in New Delhi.

Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated Pramod Bhagat, who had won a gold medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo, at his office and wished him a bright future.

The Union Minister also told the champion para-shuttler that the performance of our Para-Olympians in Tokyo 2020, including his has inspired the entire country and will motivate youngsters to pursue their passion for sports, especially in Odisha

Happy to have received the world number one para-shuttler and gold medal winner in the recently concluded #Paralympics Shri @PramodBhagat83 in my office today. Congratulated and wished him the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/MK4jrDlRTv — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 7, 2021

I also told the champion para-shuttler that the performance of our para-olympians in #Tokyo2020, including his has inspired the entire country and will motivate youngsters to pursue their passion for sports, especially in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/26aQgfgu11 — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 7, 2021

Notably, after Bhagat won the gold medal at the Paralympics last Saturday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke to him and congratulated him through video conferencing.

“We are all proud of Pramod, the world champion and the country’s best para badminton player. His gold medal victory at the Paralympics will inspire young generation.