Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Meets Ace Para-Shuttler Pramod Bhagat; Wishes Him A Bright Future

By PragativadiNews
New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Education, Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday met ace para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat, who clinched gold medal in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics, at his office in New Delhi.

Dharmendra Pradhan congratulated Pramod Bhagat, who had won a gold medal at the Paralympics in Tokyo, at his office and wished him a bright future.

The Union Minister also told the champion para-shuttler that the performance of our Para-Olympians in Tokyo 2020, including his has inspired the entire country and will motivate youngsters to pursue their passion for sports, especially in Odisha

Notably, after Bhagat won the gold medal at the Paralympics last Saturday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan spoke to him and congratulated him through video conferencing.

“We are all proud of Pramod, the world champion and the country’s best para badminton player. His gold medal victory at the Paralympics will inspire young generation.

