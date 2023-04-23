Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates one of its kind exhibition on “Future of Work” at G20 EdWG meet Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the ‘Future of Work’ exhibition in Bhubaneswar l on Sunday.

The one-of-its-kind exhibition has been organised on the sidelines of the third Education Working Group (EdWG) meeting under G20 presidency from Sunday to Friday at Bhubaneswar’s CSIR-Institute of Minerals and Materials Technology (IMMT).

The exhibition presents a unique platform for technology leaders, influencers and academia to showcase their perspectives and vision around the future of work.

The exhibition features major institutions from diverse sectors including NIT Rourkela, IIT Bhubaneshwar, IIM Sambalpur, Meta, UNICEF, NCERT and others. They are displaying technologies that will drive future of work, constant innovations in modern workplace, future skills and innovative delivery models.

More than 100 exhibitors from India and G20 member countries are demonstrating their products at the exhibition.

The Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Ministry of Education (MoE) are also hosting precursor events on Sunday and Monday. For Day 1, the theme is ‘Deep Tech with a focus on advanced technology in Future of Work’.

To delve deeper into the theme around advent of Deep Tech and its impact on Future of Work, multiple panel discussions have been planned, including India’s prospects in global semiconductor ecosystem, the world of digitalisation and new age startups.

A conference, Emphasis on Modern Technologies in Future of Work, is being organised on the sidelines of the exhibition. There will be discussions on latest technologies such as AI, Metaverse, Automation, Machine Learning, etc, at the conference.

The deliberations will focus on strengthening India’s international partnerships and creating a framework for the future of work.

A unique experience zone has also been set up along with the exhibition by the two ministries exhibiting cutting-edge technologies such as holograms, interactive surface tables and interactive walls.