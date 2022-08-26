Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba reviews functioning of Talcher Fertilizers Ltd in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, New and Renewable Energy, Bhagwanth Khuba reviewed the functioning of Talcher Fertilizers Ltd in Odisha during his two days visit to the plant.

The Minister emphasised the importance of the plant for meeting the target of Urea production and instructed the officials of TFL and PDIL to meet the deadline for commissioning of the plant.

“A detailed root cause analysis, corrective & committed action plan is being formulated to expedite the project, which will mark several steps towards AtmaNirbharta in fertilizers”, said the Minister.

MoS Khuba reviewed the project’s functioning and held a meeting with key officers of TFL and PDIL to take stock of the project status. He met the contractors and sub-contractors engaged in the construction of the project and discussed with them the progress of their respective work orders. He also visited the plant site to review the construction status of each unit.

MoS Khuba was given an overview of the Project model by senior officials of TFL and PDIL on the occasion.

Later, the Minister also undertook an inspection of the Railway corridor, raw-water pipeline corridor and In-take well pumphouse facility at Brahmani River.

Shriniwas C Mudgerikar, CMD RCF, Debashis Nanda, Chairman, TFL, Milind M Deo, Director (Technical), RCFL, S N Yadav, MD, TFL, Dr A K Samantaray, ED, CIL, Shri Sanjay Arora, Director (Operations), TFL, Sanjay Tripathi, GM, PDIL, Smt A L Prabha, Director(Finance), TFL, S Mishra, Plant Manager and other officials of TFL and PDIL were present among others during the review meeting. Sub-collector Talcher, SDPO Talcher, Commandant, CISF Nalco, IIC, Vikrampur were also present to receive the Minister.

Earlier, he was given Guard of Honour by CISF and undertook a plantation at Vikrampur Guest House, TFL. The Minister paid his respects to Utkal Gaurav “Madhusudan Das’’ en route to the TFL plant.