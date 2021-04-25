Union Minister Babul Supriyo Tests COVID Positive For The 2nd Time

Kolkata: Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday said that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19. It is for the second time he has tested positive for the deadly virus.

“Both me & my wife have tested positive. Me for the 2nd time!! V Sad that I won’t be able to vote in Asansol. I needed to be there on the road too for the 26th polls where ‘desperate’ @AITCofficial goons have already unleashed their terror machinery to disrupt free & fair polls,” tweeted Supriyo.

“However, the #TMchhi terror machinery who I hv handled (well) since 2014 may not rejoiceWil b doing my duties frm my room & b right by my candidates mentally in everyway possible to ensure 9/9 seats there,” he said in a series of tweets.

Supriyo, a two-time MP from Asansol, is contesting the assembly election from Tollygunge assembly seat where voting is over.