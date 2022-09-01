Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Mentions Odisha’s Bali Jatra At G20 Meet In Indonesia

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday made a special mention about Odisha’s age-old festival ‘Bali Yatra’, at the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meeting in Bali, Indonesia.

Addressing the meeting, Vaishnaw said, “It is good to meet in person. Especially, because this meeting is in Bali. On the east coast of India, there is a culturally rich state of Odisha.”

“In Odisha, millions of people celebrate Bali Jatra every year. Bali Jatra is a festival dedicated to the centuries old maritime trade links between India and Indonesia,” the Union Minister further added.