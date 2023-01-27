Union Minister Ashwini Choubey’s Brother Dies At Hospital; Kin Allege Medical Negligence

Bhagalpur: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey’s brother Nirmal Choubey passes away at Mayaganj Hospital in Bhagalpur. He was a resident of Adampur in Bhagalpur city, and had suffered a heart attack.
Relatives took him to the hospital where he was admitted to the ICU following pain in chest.
Relatives alleged that there was not a single doctor in the ICU.
DSP (City) Ajay Kumar Chaudhary, who arrived on the information of the uproar, pacified the relatives. The hospital superintendent has suspended two doctors.
